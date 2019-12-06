KNITTED Christmas-inspired scenes have been popping up on postboxes all over Caerleon.

Anyone sending off Christmas cards has been greeted by the festive decorations featuring festive scenes made entirely of wool.

This is the work of Caerleon based crotchet and knitting group Prosecco and Purls, who have been busy creating and spreading the decorations around the area.

And it's about more than spreading a bit of festive cheer - it's also to raise money for St David's Hospice.

Group member Barbara Parsons said: “We have been putting them out in the dark so that when people get up the next day, they can see them.

“We do what we can around the village but have only been able to find five full-size letterboxes."

Each of the displays includes a note letting people know there's a larger nativity scenes at Caerleon's St David's Hospice shop in the High Street.

Amazingly, the woolly masterpieces did not take that long, Mrs Parsons said, due to the expertise of the group.

“Everyone has worked so hard," she said. "It’s a nice little group."

She added they currently don't have plans to expand outside of Caerleon - but would be open to the idea if membership numbers grew.

They are also preparing for next Christmas already, and have an idea in mind - but haven't let any of their ideas slip yet.

To find out more about the group head to their Facebook page at @proseccopurls and to donate go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/prosecco-and-purls