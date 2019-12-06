A NEWPORT secondary school has been forced to close for the day due to a sickness outbreak.
A statement on the school website said: "Due to an outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea, staff and student absence has reached a critical level."
MORE NEWS:
- Prosecco and Purls group have covered Caerleon with knitted toppers on post-boxes
- Caldicot Food Bank forced to stop collections over Christmas
- ‘Professional drug trafficker’ from Newport had cocaine worth £35,000 and £17,000 in cash
It added: "The school will undergo a deep clean in an attempt to minimise further cases.
"The school will be open as normal on Monday, December 9."