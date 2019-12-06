A CHARITY balloon raffle at the South Wales Argus Business Awards popped £2,390 into the coffers of St David’s Hospice Care.

Arranged by the Newport-based charity, a mass balloon pop was one of the highlights of the glittering event staged by the newspaper at the Newport Centre.

South Wales Argus managing director Hussain Bayoomi said: “The awards evening was a huge success. We’re very pleased that St David’s Hospice Care were able to collect such a marvellous sum of money from their eye-catching balloon raffle.”

Argus business editor Jo Barnes said: “The room filled with pink St David’s Hospice Care balloons tied to the dining chairs was a sight to behold - the mass pop was great fun.

"It was great to see so many businesses from around the area supporting the raffle with prizes ranging from hampers, Champagne and tickets to watch Newport County AFC play at Rodney Parade. We can't thank them enough.”

Tania Ansell, of St David’s Hospice Care, organised the balloon raffle at the event.

She said: “We were thrilled to be chosen as the charity for the awards and to be able to arrange the balloon raffle. It was a huge success, we had some wonderful prizes donated and the mass balloon pop was brilliant.

“The fantastic amount raised on the night, £2,390 will be used to help us to continue to provide the services that we do throughout our community every day of the year day and night even over Christmas and New Year.”