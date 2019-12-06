A CWMBRAN mum has been named as a winner at the 2019 NatWest everywoman Awards.

Kelli Aspland, director of Solar Buddies, took home the Aphrodite Award, which celebrates a woman who founded her business while raising a child or children aged 12 or under.

The NatWest everywoman Awards celebrate Britain’s most inspiring female entrepreneurs.

Ms Aspland set up Solar Buddies with friend Laura Waters after their children struggled with sun cream application against a school ‘no-touch’ policy. They realised the need for an applicator for children to use to put on sun cream on themselves. Solar Buddies has grown its revenue by more than 200 per cent in the last two years and is sold internationally.

The 2019 NatWest everywoman of the Year Award went to Mairead Mackle, chief executive and founder of Homecare Independent Living in Northern Ireland.

Judy Murray accepted the Spirit of everywoman Award, which recognises a woman whose pioneering spirit has helped change the landscape for women in the UK, paving the way for others.

Mrs Murray’s lifelong mission is to make tennis more accessible, unearthing the next generation of British talent and advocating for more women in sport.

Fashion designer Lulu Guinness received the everywoman Ambassador Award, created to celebrate a high-profile entrepreneur and role model to young women considering entrepreneurship.

A new award for 2019, the Fortuna Award sponsored by the chairman of Everywoman Ltd, Rosaleen Blair was presented to Angel Academe co-founder Sarah Turner. The Fortuna Award recognises a stand-out individual who invests or is involved in securing investment in businesses founded by women.

Maxine Benson, co-founder at everywoman, said: “Women in the UK do not lack ability or ambition, yet only one in three British entrepreneurs are female – a gender gap equivalent to 1.1 million missing businesses.

"Women are consistently less likely than men to believe they have the necessary skills to be successful entrepreneurs which is why showcasing these success stories is so critical.

"They demonstrate passion, determination and dedication often in the face of adversity.”

Julie Baker, head of enterprise and social community capital at NatWest, said: “We are very proud to recognise these women, who are not just successful in their own businesses, but are also great role models who we will inspire other women to take their first steps in business.

"To help these entrepreneurs and would-be business owners, NatWest has a network of more than 500 externally accredited Women in Business specialists who understand our customers’ ambitions and provide business advice, mentoring and networking opportunities.”