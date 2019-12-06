AN APPEAL calling for donations of Christmas presents for children in Caerphilly who might not otherwise get anything this year has seen an amazing response.

The Operation Santa appeal run by Caerphilly County Borough Council has received around 3,000 presents, which will be dished out to more than 700 youngsters in the area.

The children were nominated by their social workers who were concerned the youngsters would not receive a gift this Christmas.

A large contribution was also made by the council’s cabinet members, who donated £1,100 towards the scheme.

Chris Robertson, UK chief executive of Creditsafe – one of the businesses that donated – said, “This is our ninth consecutive year contributing to this amazing cause. Our staff always look forward to helping out the council in Caerphilly and are thrilled to say we have jointly contributed over 900 gifts this year. We are aiming to help as many children as we can in providing each child with a present.”

Volunteers at Penallta House in Hengoed will now help sort the mountain of gifts into age categories in preparation for delivery to the children.

Cllr Carl Cuss, the council's cabinet member for social services said: “Our Operation Santa Appeal would not be successful or even possible without the kindness and generosity of our residents, schools and local businesses.

“I would like to thank everyone for supporting this worthy cause and for giving every child in Caerphilly County Borough the opportunity to celebrate Christmas the way every young person deserves to.”