FOUR men have been arrested following a series of early morning police raids in Blaenau Gwent

At approximately 5am this morning, police raided five locations across Ebbw Vale.

Drugs, cash, phones and high value items including artwork and designer goods were among items seized.

The raids were carried out under the Misuse of Drugs Act by Gwent Police's Serious Organised Crime Disruption Team, along with the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team and Neighbourhood Policing Team as well as the Area Support Unit.

The raids took place at two properties on Bryn-y-Gwynt, one on Tredegar Road, one in Pentwyn and a commercial property on Bethcar Street.

A quantity of Class B drugs, believed to be cannabis, was seized from the property. All drugs have now been sent away for forensic examination and identification.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs and all remain in police custody.

A 19 year old man from the Ebbw Vale area

A 33 man, from the Ebbw Vale area

A 34 man from the Ebbw Vale area

A 40 year old man from the Ebbw Vale area

Serious Organised Crime Disruption Team Lead, Detective Inspector Jamie Cooper said: “This was an intelligence-led operation and we are always grateful for any kind off information that helps us target the supply and production of illegal drugs. These drugs are now off the streets of Gwent.

“Serious and Organised Crime, or SOC, can describe people who have worked together for an extended period of time to plan, coordinate and conduct serious crime. These people are, more often than not, motivated to commit these serious crimes by the potential of financial gain. SOC has a corrosive impact on our public services, communities, reputation and way of life.

“If you have any information about the supply or use of drugs in your community, please call us on 101, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“Alternatively, you can send a direct message with information via our Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages”