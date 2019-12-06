MAESGLAS in Newport was the unlikely setting for a climate protest this morning as children from a local primary school set up shop on the main road.

Brandishing sign and placards and chanting "make a change" the pupils from Year 6 at Maesglas Primary School were undeterred by the inclement weather.

The demonstration forms the culmination of their lessons on the subject of climate change with each pupil having to write a letter to their teacher explaining the importance of being allowed to join the action.

Today's protest was organised in part due to the pupils drawing inspiration from teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg who addressed the United Nations on the matter last year.

Next week the school plans to hold a tree-planting event as part of National Plant a Tree week.

Eight silver birch trees will be planted at the school as well as some box hedging.