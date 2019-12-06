UPDATE: Police have now said Ms Mosley has been found.

POLICE are appealing for help to find 44-year-old Rachael Bethan Mosley, from the Ebbw Vale area, who has been reported as missing.

Ms Mosley - known as Bethan - was reported as missing yesterday, Thursday, December 5, and police have said they are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as white, approximately 5ft 4ins in height, with long dark hair, which police said is likely to tied back tight in a ponytail.

If you have seen, Bethan Mosley or believe you have any information that may help with enquiries, call 101 quoting reference: 1900448758

You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police's Facebook or Twitter social media pages. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org