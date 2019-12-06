BANDS and fans will be gathering at the Dolls House, Abertillery on the 13 and 14 December for two days of rock, metal and punk music.

Now in its sixth year, the Rock and Roll Xmas Bash VI will once again be donating all proceeds to the Velindre Cancer Centre Stepping Stones Appeal.

Ceri Davies of the Rock and Roll Circus said: “This is our sixth Xmas Bash and it continues to grow. We have had an amazing response from bands across the UK who wanted to take part.

MORE NEWS:

“The weekend kicks off on Friday, December 13, with a night of frenzied punk. Five bands will be playing, headlined by Leicester’s Kid Klumsy and also featuring Caldicot’s finest speed punk merchants Pizza Tramp.

“Saturday then sees rock and metal take to the fore. Nine bands will be playing, with Newport’s heavy rock favourites Everyday Heroes playing the headlining set”.

Brighton rockers The Rocket Dolls will be travelling to Abertillery for the Saturday show. and also on the Saturday bill are London-based heavy meal band Primitai.

Tickets for Friday are £5 and Saturday £12 and can be bought at www.fatsoma.com/therocknrollcircusradioshow