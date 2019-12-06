CHILDREN visiting Big Pit this Christmas will be in for a surprise encounter, as Father Christmas himself will be making an appearance.

Although usually spotted climbing down chimneys, on Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15, Santa will be travelling up after exploring the mines.

St Nick is expected to arrive at Pit Top at 10.15am, where there will be music, carols and a chance for visitors to say hello – and maybe even make their last few Christmas requests.

After recovering from his 300ft climb, Santa will retreat to his cottage to hold a Storytime Session for the children.

There will also be a Christmas Market at the museum, and Blaenavon Ladies Choir and Beaufort Male Choir (Saturday) and Blaenavon Town Band (Sunday) will be singing carols from 1pm.

Kathryn Jenkins, communications officer for Big Pit, said: “We’re really pleased that Father Christmas has found time to visit Big Pit again this year on his way back to Lapland.

“It’s not often that you can say you’ve seen Father Christmas travel 300ft up a mineshaft.

“The elves have worked so hard this year in preparing our Storytime Sessions with Father Christmas, our Christmas Market with a lovely selection of Christmas gifts, carol singing and of course some delicious Christmas goodies in our canteen.”

Entry to see Father Christmas arrive up from underground and the Christmas Market is free.

The Storytime Sessions must be booked in advance at £7 per child which includes a gift by visiting museum.wales/bigpit