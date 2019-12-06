THERE’S lots to shout about in Gwent – from the dog that shed a third of its bodyweight to the family who brave the freezing temperatures to climb Snowdon for charity.

Here’s a look at all the positive stories across Gwent this week:

A FUNDRAISING event for a volunteer-run children’s musical theatre group was saved at the last minute - with a little help from the Argus . Every year the Venture Players, based in Newport, organises a shopping trip to Birmingham, helping to boost its coffers by selling raffle tickets and playing bingo during the two hour trip. Each year the event raises around £500, which goes towards the group's activities throughout the year. But on Tuesday disaster struck, when the coach company the group had booked the trip with in August, Cavendish Coaches, cancelled it at the last minute because of a mechanical fault - thankfully the Argus and Newport Bus were able to step in and save the event.

RISCA'S branch of the Royal British Legion announced it had raised £23,247.04 in just two months .

A ONCE-BULGING beagle has won the UK’s largest pet slimming competition after shedding a third of his bodyweight in just six months. Luigi, from Newport, was a whopping 4st 8lb after feasting on one too many Sunday roasts. But after a six-month diet and exercise challenge, the former heavy hound has shed the pounds, now weighing in at a healthy 3st 3lb - losing eight inches on his waist and six inches on his chest.

Picture: Wales News Service

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

WE MET Owain Feltstead, the 17-year-old singer from the Valleys who is becoming an internet superstar - and got the chance to perform at the Royal Albert Hall.

A GROUP of litter pickers picked up more than 30 bags of rubbish from a notoriously fly-tipped footpath between Lawrence Hill and Christchurch in Newport. Among items collected by volunteers from the Newport East Litter Pickers were TVs , car bumpers, roller blades and tyres.

A FAMILY raised more than £4,000 for a national charity by climbing Snowdon . The Thomas family from Chepstow braved the cold conditions on Saturday, November 16 - raising £4,272 for The Brain Tumour Charity. Dad Luke Thomas said: “It was a hard trek up. We got to about two thirds of the way up and it was just snow – and it was knee deep in some places. We started at about 7am and were back down by about 1.30pm. We took the Llanberis Path.“I wouldn’t let anyone stop for long, if we stopped too much, we wouldn’t get going again. We were 100 per cent determined to do it so just got on with it.”

Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk