A NEW leader has been appointed to the organisation responsible for overseeing councils in Wales.

Councillor Andrew Morgan, leader of Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, has been appointed as leader of the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA), replacing Cllr Debbie Wilcox.

Cllr Wilcox, former leader of Newport City Council, stepped down from the role after taking a seat in the House of Lords where she is known by the title Baroness Wilcox of Newport.

Addressing the WLGA Council, Cllr Morgan said: “It is a huge honour to be elected leader of the WLGA.

MORE NEWS:

“The past decade has been challenging for local government, but councils have shown leadership and worked to ensure our local communities have been well served and vital local services have been maintained.

“Debbie has been a strong advocate for local government during her leadership of the WLGA and, as WLGA leader, I intend to continue to champion local government’s cause, ensure its collective voice is heard by government and further raise the profile of the vital work that councils and councillors undertake on behalf of their communities.”

The WLGA represents the interests of local government in Wales as a politically led cross party organisation.

Paying tribute to the support of all leaders and council members during her leadership, Baroness Wilcox said it is vital to “remain united” within the WLGA when politics is “perhaps at its most divisive during an election campaign.”

“Promoting equality and diversity was one of my priorities as the first woman leader of the WLGA,” Baroness Wilcox said.

“I am therefore proud that I have worked with some of the most diverse and modern leaders who have not only championed equality and diversity but have personified it.

“We have some of the youngest ever leaders and I am pleased to be leaving the WLGA more gender balanced than when I started and welcome the new women leaders of Newport and Caerphilly, Cllrs Jane Mudd and Philippa Marsden.”

Other leadership changes include Cllr Huw David, leader of Bridgend County Borough Council being elected as presiding officer, and Newport council leader Jane Mudd being appointed as deputy presiding officer,

Cllr Philippa Marsden, the new leader of Caerphilly council, has also been appointed as the WLGA’s workforce spokesperson.