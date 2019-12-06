THREE voluntary organisations in Caerphilly county borough are facing 40 per cent budget cuts - with a report warning the cuts are likely to 'significantly affect the public over the long term'.

Caerphilly council is consulting on plans to cut funding for Citizens Advice Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent, Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) and the Groundwork Trust.

Proposals under public consultation would see the total funding for the three groups reduced from £208,604 to £125,162 – a reduction of £83,442.

Each organisation would have its share of funding reduced by 40 per cent.

Citizens Advice Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent currently receives £136,714, the most funding out of the three groups.

Under the proposals its funding would be reduced by £54,686.

A council report says funding for the groups was reduced this year for the first time since 2008, with the authority warning further cuts for next year were likely.

The proposals are likely to “significantly affect the public over the long term,” a report says.

Citizen’s Advice provide free, confidential and impartial advice to some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“It is highly likely that less face-to-face advice services would be available as a result of this reduction,” a council report says.

“We will work closely with Citizen’s Advice to agree what services can be provided with the reduced funding available and will also explore the potential to deliver services from more CCBC (Caerphilly council) buildings wherever this is possible.”

For Groundwork Wales, the report says it is “highly likely” that the number of people supported into employment will fall.

Katy Stevenson, chief executive of Groundwork Wales, based in Pontllanfraith, said: “Groundwork Wales has worked within the Caerphilly borough in partnership with the local authority for over 20 years and we understand that this proposal has not been put forward lightly.

“We are working as a sector and an organisation with the local authority to explore how we can avoid these cuts which would make a significant impact on our ability to support our trainees and clients in the community.

“For every £1 invested by the local authority we leverage in at least £8 in additional funding to projects in the borough.

“This partnership supports the local authority’s ambitions as set out in its compact agreement with the third sector and its transformation plan “Better Together” and #TeamCaerphilly.”

A council report says the authority is working with each of the groups to understand the implications of the proposals, made “as a result of the expected budget settlement.”

The proposal is for a “proportionate cut” across the three groups “to minimise the impact and allow organisations to plan for absorbing the potential reduction.”