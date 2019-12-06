SEVEN men who were arrested in following a series of police raids in Newport and Pontypool have appeared in court.

All have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and were arrested as part of Gwent Police's Operation Empire.

The men charged are:

  • Damien Blair, 47, of Constable Drive, Newport
  • Dominic Lu, 30, of Portskewett Mews, Newport
  • Steven Marchant, 23, of Cumbria Street, Griffithstown
  • Ryan Milton, 30, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport
  • Thomas Payne, 32, of Merlin Crescent, Newport
  • Jamie Lee Prince, 26, of Constable Drive, Newport
  • Samuel Woodhead, 25, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool

All of the men have been ordered to appear before Newport Crown Court on Friday, January 3, at 9.15am.