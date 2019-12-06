SEVEN men who were arrested in following a series of police raids in Newport and Pontypool have appeared in court.
All have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and were arrested as part of Gwent Police's Operation Empire.
The men charged are:
- Damien Blair, 47, of Constable Drive, Newport
- Dominic Lu, 30, of Portskewett Mews, Newport
- Steven Marchant, 23, of Cumbria Street, Griffithstown
- Ryan Milton, 30, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport
- Thomas Payne, 32, of Merlin Crescent, Newport
- Jamie Lee Prince, 26, of Constable Drive, Newport
- Samuel Woodhead, 25, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool
All of the men have been ordered to appear before Newport Crown Court on Friday, January 3, at 9.15am.
