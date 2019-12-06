SEVEN men who were arrested in following a series of police raids in Newport and Pontypool have appeared in court.

All have been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and were arrested as part of Gwent Police's Operation Empire.

The men charged are:

Damien Blair, 47, of Constable Drive, Newport

Dominic Lu, 30, of Portskewett Mews, Newport

Steven Marchant, 23, of Cumbria Street, Griffithstown

Ryan Milton, 30, of George Lansbury Drive, Newport

Thomas Payne, 32, of Merlin Crescent, Newport

Jamie Lee Prince, 26, of Constable Drive, Newport

Samuel Woodhead, 25, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool

All of the men have been ordered to appear before Newport Crown Court on Friday, January 3, at 9.15am.