FATHER Christmas was centre stage at the annual Christmas fair at Chepstow's St Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club, in aid of St David’s Hospice Care.

Air cadets from five local squadrons helped at the event and were joined by the others, including the Kre8tive Choir, singer Rose Bruford, and the Nidus Choir.

There was also a wide variety of yuletide gifts and products for sale.

Santa said: “I really love this event every year and make a point of blocking out time in my busy schedule to ensure that I can attend.”

Franca Nigro, of St David’s, said: “The Christmas Fair is always a great day out and a very welcome fundraiser for our charity.

“The event this year was packed with more than 60 stalls and there was also live music, choirs, festive food, face painting, a raffle and the man himself, Santa Claus.”

The annual event, which takes over a large part of the ground floor of the historic hotel, has raised in excess of £40,000 for the charity over the past eight years that it has been staged.