With the General Election less than a week away, the Argus is taking a look at each of the constituencies in Gwent. NICHOLAS THOMAS looks at Newport Monmouth.

THE largest constituency in Gwent is also the only seat in the region which was held by the Conservatives before Parliament was dissolved.

Though the seat has switched between Labour and the Tories at various times over the past 50 years, Monmouth has been served by the Conservative Party's David Davies since 2005.

He increased his majority at each election in 2017, 2015, and 2010 and will defend the seat on December 12.

The other parties challenging for the seat are Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party, and Plaid Cymru; as well as an independent candidate. The Brexit Party is not standing in this consistency as part of its agreement not to stand in seats previously held by the Conservatives.

The voter turnout for general elections is usually high. In 2017, the turnout in Monmouth was 76.6 per cent – the 28th highest in the UK. In 2015, it was 76.2 per cent – the 10th highest in the UK.

The constituency is mostly situated in the county of Monmouthshire and is largely rural, but its largest population centres are Chepstow, Usk, Abergavenny, and the town of Monmouth. It borders Caldicot in the south, Pontypool, Cwmbran and Blaenavon in the west; Brecon in the north, and Gloucestershire in the east.

The region is a popular tourist destination, owing to its rich history – the Norman castles in Chepstow and Raglan, Tintern's Medieval abbey, and Monmouth's historic town centre are all among the region's most notable sites.

It is also famous for its natural beauty, with the forests and hills of the Wye Valley giving way to open, lush farmland as you travel west, until you reach the southern peaks of the Brecon Beacons near Abergavenny.

As well as being Gwent's largest constituency, it is also the wealthiest, with residents paid an average £643 a week – around £70 more than the UK average.

Unemployment stands at 2.3 per cent, lower than the UK average of 4.1 per cent.

With that wealth comes some of the highest house prices in South East Wales. The average house price in Monmouthshire is £245,000, according to the latest figures, while the UK average is £234,000.

AT A GLANCE – MONMOUTH

Population (Monmouthshire): 94,000

Average weekly pay: £643 (UK average £580)

Average house price: £245,000 (Monmouthshire) (UK average £234,000)

Unemployment: 2.3 per cent (UK average 4.1 per cent)

Number of businesses (Monmouthshire): 4,170

All statistics from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) and Stats Wales.

YOUR CANDIDATES