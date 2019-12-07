NEWPORT Now is one of almost 300 Business Improvement Districts across the UK.

A BID is a defined area within which businesses are required to pay an additional tax (or levy) in order to fund projects within the district's boundaries.

All BIDs have to be approved via a ballot of eligible businesses.

Newport Now began its work in April, 2015, following a successful ballot of city centre businesses in late 2014.

The BID is a private company funded by more than 400 city centre businesses. It has a five-year business plan to deliver before going to re-ballot.

Newport Now’s first five-year term ends at the end of March next year and eligible businesses (those with a rateable value of more than £5,000 a year) voted last month on whether to extend the BID’s term by a further five years.

Of those businesses who voted, 64 per cent were in favour of renewing the BID. It will now deliver a business plan covering the 2020 to 2025 period from next April.

Newport Now is governed by a Board of Directors, all of whom either own or run businesses in the city centre. Its chairman is Zep Bellavia, who runs solicitors Bellavia and Associates.

BID manager Kevin Ward runs Newport Now on a day-to-day basis, reporting to the board. His company Kevin Ward Media is contracted to provide management and PR services to the BID.

Eligible businesses pay a Levy of 1.2 per cent of their business rates to fund the BID, giving it an annual income of approximately £240,000. This will increase to approximately £260,000 a year from next April when businesses in parts of Clarence Place, Clytha Park Road, Rodney Road, Mill Street and the east riverfront join an expanded BID.

The BID’s second five-year business plan will be delivered across three themes: Welcome to Newport, Safe and Secure Newport, and Future Newport.

Among its key objectives are:

Enhancing Newport’s image and its reputation as a place to visit and invest in.

Helping to improve safety and security for visitors, employees and businesses. Helping to create a more welcoming city centre and reduce anti-social behaviour.

Increasing footfall and spend by delivering a targeted marketing campaign and a programme of promotional events.

Reducing costs for businesses by collectively purchasing services such as utilities, stationery and recycling.

Strengthening the voice of the business community.

Ensuring all services are additional to those already provided by the council and police.

The three themed areas of the business plan are:

Welcome to Newport: Organising or funding a series of events through the year, all aimed at increasing footfall in the city centre.

Events organised or funded by the BID this year include the City of Newport Half Marathon, Record Store Day, the Festival of Classics car rally, the Big Splash festival, the British Transplant Games and the Food and Drink Festival.

Most recently, the BID organised and delivered the Countdown to Christmas event last month which saw Wales and Dragons rugby stars Cory Hill and Aaron Wainwright switch on Newport’s extended Christmas lights. There was also live music through the day, fairground rides in Commercial Street, High Street and the riverfront, and a spectacular fireworks display.

Today is Small Business Saturday and the BID is celebrating the city centre’s many fantastic independent traders by funding a special Argus pull-out featuring a directory of the city centre’s small businesses.

Safe and Secure Newport: The BID employs two ambassadors whose role is to patrol the city centre from midday to 8pm seven days a week, visit at least five BID businesses a day, and act as liaison between businesses, the police and the council. Our ambassadors also hand out Newport Now literature and information and help direct visitors around the city centre.

The BID pays for all Levy payers to be members of the Newport Business Against Crime Partnership, allowing them to share information about persistent shoplifters and other offenders.

Future Newport: The BID operates several initiatives under this theme. The Newport Now gift card can only be spent in the city centre at more than 85 outlets, keeping the Newport pound in Newport. It’s the perfect Christmas gift of choice. The gift card can be bought online at www.newportgiftcard.co.uk (the website includes a full list of where the cards can be spent) or in person at Liverton Opticians on Charles Street.

Newport Now works with money-saving firm Meercat to help BID members cut their energy, telecoms and merchant fee bills. The BID funds free consultations with Meercat for all of its members.

The BID also offers shopfront improvement grants to Levy payers, with a £25,000 pot available each year.

More details about Newport Now and the work it does are available via its website www.newportnow.co.uk, and social media accounts – Twitter @Newport_BID and Facebook @NewportBID.

Newport Now manager Kevin Ward can be contacted by email – kevin@kevinwardmedia.com

