COME and get in the Christmas spirit with Chapter Arts Centre's mix of events for all ages – including films and workshops.

For families and little ones, there will be a series of workshops and fun festive films. Matt Beere, Chapter’s education manager, will be hosting a ‘Chapter Sewcial’ where you can craft your own Fluffy Deer (15 Dec) and Animating Christmas (7 and 14 December) where you will learn how to create a unique animated Christmas card.

Family films include the long-awaited sequel to the smash hit musical Frozen II (7 and 29 December), which includes a film day activity with Beth Morris on December 21.

Alongside Chapter’s programme, a selection of joyful treats will be available at their Caffi Bar. Their two-course Christmas menu features your favourite trimmings but if you’re looking for something a little different try their festive sharing table.

A list of the full programme, including tickets, are available at www.chapter.org or contact the box office on 029 2030 4400.