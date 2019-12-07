A FAMILY-OWNED pizza restaurant in Chepstow has been crowned the best pizzeria in Wales.

Stone Rock Pizza, in Upper Church Street, is run by Scott and Danielle Edwards, while the kitchen is headed by Italian-born chef Pasquale Mangiacotti.

And last week the eaterie scooped one of the top prices at the Restaurant Awards (Wales) 2019 in Cardiff.

MORE NEWS:

Teenage girl sexually assaulted on train between Pye Corner and Cardiff - police seek witnesses

Bulging beagle no more - Luigi of Newport is a canine slimming champ

"A disgrace" - biker slams motorcycle ban at popular Newport tourist attraction

“We often get people telling us that our pizza is the best they’ve tasted outside of Italy, and many Italian families in the area come to us for their pizza, which really gives us a buzz,” Mr Edwards said.

“These awards are wonderful to receive but it’s the huge amount of support we get from our customers that make it all worthwhile.

“We have a fantastic team led by Pasquale, and we strive to keep improving and making Chepstow and the local area proud of having the best pizza in Wales in their back yard.”

When opening the restaurant in 2017, Mr Edwards decided to take a more liberal approach to sourcing ingredients, opting to use locally produced toppings.

“Our mozzarella is from Somerset, our charcuterie is produced locally from the Wye Valley, we use Forest of Dean game and boar,” he said.

“Much of our veg and salad is actually grown in our own kitchen gardens.”

This is not the restaurant’s first accolade – Stone Rock Pizza has previously received Gold Awards in the 2017 and 2018 Pizza and Pasta Association Awards in London.