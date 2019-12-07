OVERLOOKING the River Usk, Millennium Plaza enjoys a growing reputation as a home for local independent businesses, with Quarters Coffee, Horton's Coffee House and Monusk Tapas and Wine Bar all situated on the plaza.

Jon Roberts and Jack Slocombe opened Quarters Coffee in early 2018. Mr Roberts said they had seen a shift in people’s shopping habits during that time, with more and more people now looking to support local businesses.

“It’s been great," he said. "Newport is very much a growing city.

“We are seeing an increase in people moving over the bridge from Bristol, and we are seeing the benefits of that.

“I think Newport has a population that are keen to see the city thrive and get back to where it once was.

“We have been really well supported by locals and our neighbours.

“We are enjoying this area growing a reputation as a home of independent businesses. It’s positive to see that people are willing to walk that extra two minutes from Friars Walk to support local businesses.

“I think what our customers enjoy is they can come in here and get to know us. There’s a personal touch you get with small independent businesses which I don’t think you get at a chain.

“I think people enjoy supporting local independent businesses. It keeps money in the city rather than it going to a big corporate brand.”

Former steelworker Gavin Horton opened Horton's three years ago. He said the personal touch you get with local businesses is what sets them apart.

"I encourage my staff to sit down with and talk to our customers," he said. "It gives it a more personal feel to it. That means the customers tend to be more invested in you and feel part of the business. Our regulars are almost all on first name basis with myself and our staff and will say hello to us in the streets.

"People are realising that the big chains are not necessarily the way forward. There’s no personality to them.

"Our customers see this place as their sanctuary. One customer we have works in the city centre but comes in everyday, whatever the weather, to sit for 40 minutes and enjoy a cup of tea.

"We have had a fair bit of support in the last couple of years through Newport County with their cup runs.

"Rodney Parade is in an ideal position, in the middle of the city. Game days lift the businesses around the stadium in the city centre.

"I want to see the city succeed and the city centre grow. People want to use it as their main shopping area.

"It’s good to see we have started seeing inward investment in the city. The BID are doing a great job promoting the city centre and promoting local businesses."