WE LOVE seeing your photos, and the South Wales Argus Camera Club is a great way to share your pictures.

The group now has more than 3,200 members.

We’ve chosen our favourite photos from across the week to feature here.

(Llandegfedd reservoir under a thick fog, taken by Fatma Richards.)

(The calm before the storm at Parc Bryn Bach, taken by Stephen Davies.)

(Stuart John Baldwin took a look up at the clear night sky at Garn Lakes.)

(The moon ideally positioned above Caerleon’s Christmas tree, taken by Steve Binns.)

(Julie Lewis was in luck catching some swans at Pen y Fan pond.)

(Neil Daniels snapped this sunset looking out at Ysgyryd Fawr.)

