THIS week Gwent Cats Protection’s Cat of the Week is Pearl.

She is a four-to-five-year-old white female who came in from Llanhilleth as a stray, and is believed to have been without a home for least a year.

Pearl was in a very poor condition and had severely damaged ears, so was taken to Summerhill Vets to be treated.

Diagnosed with cancer in both ears, the only option was to remove them to prevent further spreading of the disease.

Poor little Pearl had to have both ears removed due to cancer. She wants someone who can love and look after her

She underwent surgery and is now recovering well under the watch of her foster carer.

Pearl is a beautiful white cat. Cats with pale ears or noses are particularly susceptible to the sun’s harmful rays - if cats with pale ears are exposed to too much sun this can increase the risk of developing skin cancer from the ultraviolet rays.

The simplest way to protect your cat is by keeping them indoors during the hottest part of the day, particularly in the summer. Also be aware if your cat likes to sleep lying on windowsills, they can still burn and be affected by the sun.

We suggest you speak to your vet about a suitable cat friendly sunscreen, do not use a human sunscreen on your cat, it could be toxic and make them very unwell.

Pearl is expected to make a full recovery and will be available for adoption in a few weeks. In the meantime, if you are thinking about adopting, Cats Protection Gwent holding an adoption day at Caerwent Village Hall from 1.30pm today, Saturday.

For more information call 0345 371 2747, email info@gwent.cats.org.uk or visit www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch