NEWBRIDGE artist Pat Killian has been exhibiting his work in Saudi Arabia ahead of Saturday's World Heavyweight rematch between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.

The artist, who grew up in Cwmcarn, has previously painted boxing heavyweights Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder ahead of their world title bout in 2018 and was named the official artist of the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame in June.

Mr Killian flew over to Diriyah to exhibit his work at the Al Faisaliah Hotel - the official fight hotel - where he got the news it will be displayed at the pre-fight gala dinner event on Thursday, December 5. As it was on display in the hotel, both fighters signed the original piece.

Mr Killian presented a painting to Ruiz after striking up a conversation with trainer Manny Roubles at the first fight at Maddison Square Gardens.

“Myself and Manny chatted after the first fight regards to a deal with the painting so it was great to finally meet up and deliver the piece,” said Mr Killian.

“The bottom area of the painting is the historic part of Diriyah. I wanted to really capture the excitement of it being the first heavyweight boxing title fight in Saudi Arabia, and I wanted to include the iconic landscape of Diriyah.

“I have been out here before for Callum Smith v George Groves, which was unbelievable. A lot of people have been very negative about it being here, but they are really making it into a tourist location.

“The old area of Diriyah is being pushed as a tourist area. I loved my time out here before, the people couldn’t be any more friendly.

“I would love Joshua to do it but I think people underestimated Ruiz in the first fight because of the way he looked. His amateur record was phenomenal.

“Everyone was asking when I thought Joshua would knock him out. I said it would go the distance or Ruiz could shock everyone.

“Ruiz knows he can take Joshua now. Hopefully Joshua will win though. I think it will be a really interesting fight.”

(Pat Killian has been exhibiting his artwork ahead of the Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua fight in Saudi Arabia. Picture: Pat Killian.)

In the weeks before the fight, Mr Killian presented a commissioned piece to the unified light welterweight champion Josh Taylor in Edinburgh following his victory over American Regis Prograis.

Mr Killian also returned to Las Vegas to exhibit his work and hold a demonstration at the MGM Grand ahead of the Canelo Alvarez v Sergey Kovalev WBO light-heavyweight title fight.