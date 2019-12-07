A COMMUNITY radio station in Torfaen is hosting a takeover event this weekend to encourage residents to pursue a career on the airwaves.

Vitalize Radio, based in Griffithstown, will be handing over control of the microphones to members of the public from 10am to 4pm on Sunday, December 8.

The would-be presenters will also receive training on producing a radio show.

Jan Thomas, from Vitalize Radio, said: “We are giving the community a chance to be a presenter for the day. We have presenters coming in who will get a one-hour slot to do whatever they want and play whatever music they want.

“The takeover is how I first got involved, and how most of our team got in to presenting their shows.

“Hopefully it will inspire some of them to join the team on a permanent basis.

(Vitalize Radio rock and metal show presenter Steve Jenkins with Benji Webbe from Skindred. Picture: Vitalize Radio)

“We are always looking for more presenters of all ages. We currently have a lot of evening presenters but are looking for people to present daytime shows.

“It would be ideal for people who are retired or shift workers.”

Although places for this Sunday’s takeover are now full, anyone interested in presenting a show or getting involved in the next takeover can get in touch with Vitalize Radio via Facebook or at vitalize.org