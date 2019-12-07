IT WAS an emotional swimming lesson last week for children and staff at Monmouth Schools Pre-Prep and Nursery.

Jenny Boyd, who has taught Agincourt children to swim for 16 years, stood down from her role on Friday, November 29, after deciding to cut back on some of her coaching activities.

She has given confidence in the water to many youngsters throughout the Haberdashers group of schools in Monmouth.

The children presented Mrs Boyd with a hand-made card and flowers at the end of their final lesson with her at Monmouth School Sports Club.

“I have been teaching at Agincourt since 2004 and Mrs Boyd has been an amazing swimming teacher,” Matt Wren, the school’s senior deputy headteacher, said.

“Many of our children were just 48 months old when they started with Mrs Boyd and have gone through to seven years of age and made tremendous progress in the pool.

“The amount of confidence she has given to children in the water has been remarkable.”

Mr Wren added: “Mrs Boyd will be sorely missed by all the children and staff at Agincourt.

“A familiar face will be missing when we resume our swimming lessons in the new year, and we thank Mrs Boyd for everything she has done for us.”