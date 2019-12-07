ALMOST 2,500 people in Newport with a disability or health condition have been helped back in to work in the last decade with the help of and employment and skills specialist.

Remploy aims to help job seekers living with a disability or health condition by offering mental health support, disability awareness programmes, and step in to work programmes.

Over the past decade, the organisation has helped 2,456 people from Newport get back in to work.

In total, 25,000 people across Wales were helped into employment in the last 10 years through Remploy, including 946 people from Caerphilly and Torfaen.

More than 6,400 people (26 per cent) who found or returned to work with the help of Remploy had a mental health condition.

Gareth Parry, the organisation's chief executive, said: “Breaking down barriers to employment is fundamental in helping more people into work and staying in employment.

“Being disabled or having a health condition does not mean that you can’t be a good employee.

“We are proud to have been able to support 25,000 people into work in the last 10 years. Business services (including recruitment and IT roles), was one of the most popular sectors, accounting for around 10 per cent of the total jobs, while others included jobs in construction, manufacturing, the charity sector and the NHS.

“We offer support that includes up to 21 months of holistic support from a Remploy key worker; access to local support including drug and alcohol specialists, and advice and counselling; work placements and online support from specialist advisors, seven days a week.”