RECORD-BREAKING global comedy superstar Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of characters to the Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday, May 13 next year.

For more than 12 years, Jeff Dunham and his irreverent cohorts, Peanut, Walker, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist have filled arenas across the world with their multiple blockbuster tours.

Now, in addition to his usual cast of accomplices, SERIOUSLY!? includes the newest member of the troupe, Larry. As the President’s personal advisor, he gives his hilarious take on what it’s like to work at the White House.

Dunham recently released his latest Netflix Originals stand-up special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself.

This followed on the success of 2017’s Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, the new show is Dunham’s second special for Netflix Originals, and the ninth in his impressive string of record-breaking stand up specials.

He has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and performance innovation. With 10 million followers on Facebook and over 2.1 million Youtube subscribers, amassing well over a billion views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world.

For more information go tojeffdunham.com