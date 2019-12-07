NEWPORT city centre is full of clubs and pubs that have been there for years, making the nightlife scene thrive with places to suit everyone, and here are just some to visit this festive period.

On Cambrian Road is The Courtyard and Blind Tiger, owned by Newport businessman Iftekhar Harris, who has been trading in the city for more than 20 years.

The Courtyard boasts massive drink deals, big screen sports and huge club nights whereas Blind Tiger is known for hosting both local and international house and techno events.

Cambrian Road in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Le Public Space is a community owned art space that has been loyal to the city centre for over 20 years.

Le Pub frequently features live performances and events, with a focus on music and the arts and the venue has many food and drinks on offer, including both vegan and vegetarian.

Tiny Rebel in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Tiny Rebel, located in the city centre and its brewery in Rogerstone, has seen beer brewed in Newport and is now available in countries around the world.

It has won numerous awards and shortlisted for plenty of others. Tiny Rebel has also created more than 100 jobs, from brewers to bar staff, and everyone in between.

The food menu includes an array of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options, as well as the drinks.

Every Sunday a roast dinner is served in a giant Yorkshire pudding until 4pm, alongside their bar menu.

Slipping Jimmys and the Olde Murenger House in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Ye Olde Murenger House, believed to date back to 1533, has been a crucial part of Newport’s nightlife over the years.

The pub offers lunch, dinner, brunch and drinks as well as a variety of vegetarian and vegan options.

Book launches, open mic events and are even hosting a feedback event for the annual Art On The Hill festival.

Potters in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Potters, owned by the Rabaiotti family, is situated in the heart of Newport city centre, on Upper Dock Street.

The new-look Potters was launched in conjunction with Friars Walk, in November 2015 and was completely transformed.

The pub still retains many of its original features, but with an urban and vintage mix to the décor. There is a ‘snug’ area with a log fire and comfy seating – a great place to enjoy coffee and cake, read the papers or just relax.

The venue is renowned for its weekly live entertainment, which it hosts every Friday and Saturday night from 8pm with a variety of local bands and singers.

Food is freshly prepared using the finest local ingredients, with fruit and vegetables sourced from Newport Indoor Market, and meat coming from local butchers.

The Pen and Wig pub in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Pen and Wig Newport is a popular pub in Newport city centre, with an open kitchen just off the centre of town serving quality food and drink all day – including a Sunday carvery.

Also, there is a great beer garden and its function room is the perfect setting.

Opening their doors four years ago, Slipping Jimmy’s Bar and Grill is a local independent business located in the city centre, next door to Ye Olde Murenger House.

The owners of Slipping Jimmy’s invested time and hard work into restoring the original William Hill bookmakers – using mostly recycled wood. The bar is well-known for their live music every Friday and Saturday.

Carpenters and McCann's in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

The Carpenters, on High Street, is a traditional pub where customers can enjoy table tennis, pool table and even a classic jukebox.

All sporting events are shown on numerous screens and there are lots of deals on drinks.

Right next door is McCann's Rock n Ale Bar, too have an impressive jukebox offering 50,000 plus rock songs, and they also play host to live bands on Saturdays.

Also in the bar is a TV with music and sports channels on offer.

