NEWPORT Market, Market Arcade and Newport Arcade are the hubs of independent businesses in the city.

There are a host of different stores that together can cater to whatever it is you wish for while supporting local, independent businesses.

Market Arcade is a Grade II-listed Victorian building. It was built in 1869 and was popular with traders and shoppers alike for the next century. As the shopping climate in Newport has shifted, the arcade has seen a decline in footfall and use and is part of a regeneration project by Newport City Council, which is expected to be completed next year.

MORE NEWS:

There are still a handful of shops that can be found tucked away in Market Arcade.

Claudio’s

Claudio’s is the most noticeable of the shops in the arcade as it has a traditional barber sign hanging in front. A popular venue for all things barber shop-related over the past five years, it is one that is known throughout Newport.

Ted E Bear

Owner of Ted E Bear, John Gibbon, in front of some of his collection of bears

Ted E Bear is a treasure trove of collectible teddy bears and has only been open for a year. The business is well-established though – as Mr Gibbon, who owns the store, has been selling collectible bears in Newport since 1985. He had to close completely in 2007 due to rising rent prices, but now that he’s back in business, he’s keeping the prices at the same price as they would have been in 2007. Ted E Bear is open Monday to Friday 9am-2pm and Saturdays 10am-1pm.

Kev’s Lucky 7 Tattoos

Talented tattooists are on hand at Kev’s Lucky 7 Tattoos. They offer walk-in appointments in the afternoons and are open Monday-Saturday 9.30am – 5pm. They are happy to chat about your tattoos and design custom pieces too.

Reseiclo – The Woodstore

Kath Puw outside of the Reseiclo Woodstore. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Reseiclo The Woodstore won the Social Business Wales Awards 2018 Environmental category. They create wooden designs for furniture and decorations. They collect and recycle wood and sell pieces in the store.

Memory Lane Antiques

Memory Lane Antiques is full of little gems just waiting to be sat on display in your home. They are open between 9am and 3pm every day.

OSSS Incense

OSSS Incense has been a mainstay in Market Arcade and provides a wide range of incense and smoking paraphernalia to the people of Newport.

Welcome Home Sales and Lettings

Welcome Home Sales and Lettings offer properties for rent and sell across South Wales. They are open 8am-10pm Monday-Sunday and pride themselves on their customer service. They have a customer lounge and a coffee area.

Newport Indoor Market

Newport Market is open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday and has a range of independent stalls. The market has been open since 1854 and is a popular place to shop.

There are still a range of businesses trading in the market, and they have a flea market every Wednesday. All stalls have their own opening days and times during the opening hours of the market.

The market offers award-winning fresh fruit and vegetables, meats and fish, clothes, books, cards, pet treats, comics, jewellery and much more.

Rae Barton’s is one of the longest running businesses in the market – being a fixture at the bus station end for 113 years. They pride themselves on customer service and even offer a delivery service to help those who are not as mobile to still get fresh fruit and vegetables.

(Rae Barton's Fruit and Vegetable stall in the Indoor Market)

A.J Davies Florists are tucked away in the corner of the market and continue on with seven decades of supplying the people of Newport and surrounding areas with lovely floral designs.

Brent Thomas have a section in the market where you can book coach holidays in person, while new store Sunbim Foods provides an African and Caribbean feel to the market with African and Caribbean foods that bring a taste of home to those who have moved here and also a reminder of good times for those who have visited the countries.

MORE NEWS:

On a Friday, you can find Vin Sullivan Fish plying their trade at the market while A.D Turner and Sons Butchers provide fresh meat produce throughout the week.

Nicha’s Alterations provides sewing and alteration services for clothing and you can purchase all sorts of clothes from Sopraya’s City Fashions and Bibs and Bobs.

Negative Zone Comics provides all things superhero and villain related and there is a record shop for all your musical needs, while there is also a book shop that sells CD’s and DVDs too.

There are places to relax and have a quick drink and/or bite to eat at either Yezen Café or Nesta’s Niche. There are also stalls at the front of the market on the High Street entrance where you can enjoy a wide range of delicious foods.

Another long stay in the market is the combined pet stall and card shop and there is a sweet shop.

The recently refurbished Newport Arcade is full of a wide variety of stores.

Newport Arcade. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Underhive Games

Underhive Games has been open for a year and specialises in board games and RPG’s – where consoles are turned off and games are played in person. They sell various board games like Monopoly and Magic the Gathering and are also a home for playing and challenging friends and strangers at various tabletop games.

Black Cherry Tattoo Parlour

Black Cherry provides a friendly and comfortable experience for getting a tattoo. Having opened last year, they have quickly built a reputation as being friendly and fun as well as creating designs specific for the customer.

The Pot Café

The Pot Café have spent 2019 celebrating 40 years of serving teas, coffees, light bites and sweet treats. They are a popular place for local shoppers to visit for a break during their shopping trips and enjoy their glorious food and drinks.

Nuthouse Hair Design

Nuthouse Hair Design has been a fixture in Newport Arcade since 1977 and is still going strong. They have built a loyal clientele and pride themselves on charisma and excitement as well as their stylish shop and friendly staff.

Jewellery Repair Workshop

Jewellery Repair Workshop offer repairs on your favourite jewellery. They aim to do same day repairs on most products, sometimes with an hourly waiting time too. They also sell pre-owned silver jewellery. They buy gold jewellery and can do various alterations including resizing of rings, fixing watches, setting stones and much more.

Bwrw Cwrw

One of the newest stores in Newport Arcade, Bwrw Cwrw is a craft beer shop that opened just last month.

They have already seen a great deal of customers who spend ages choosing from the many different types of beers, lagers, stouts and gins on offer. Bwrw Cwrw houses local ales and ones from further afield including Germany, Belgium and Scandinavia.

Freestyle Skate Store

Formed in 1995, Freestyle Skate Store has spent the last 24 years providing skateboards, accessories and relevant fashion products to the people of Newport. They moved into their current premises around nine years ago and have been a go-to figure in the community for all things skateboarding related.

“We also can get things to order like scooters and heelies,” said owner Darran ‘Grim’ Ward.

“We pride ourselves on customer service that you can’t get online. Its very important to try before you buy in skateboarding,” he added. Freestyle is a skater-owned store and has been involved in a lot of community projects over the years – particularly with petitioning for skate parks across the area.

MORE NEWS:

Clive Mortimer Goldsmiths

Clive Mortimer Goldsmiths is the longest running independent jewellers in Newport. They provide same day repairs and also specialise in bespoke items including bangles, rings and pendants. They do same day valuations and recycle broken and scrap gold. Commission pieces of jewellery are also available.

Heart of the Home

Heart of the Home provides handmade gifts from local creators including love spoons from Maindee. They also sell cookware which is popular as it is quite unique in the city. They sell Welsh-made cards and jewellery and is a place to go for unique gifts for any occasion.

Newport’s market and arcades are a hub for successful independent businesses and we hope there will be many for years to come.