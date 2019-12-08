With the General Election just days away, the Argus is taking a look at each of the constituencies in Gwent. JONATHON HILL looks at Caerphilly.

THE constituency of Caerphilly stretches from communities such as Hengoed and Ystrad Mynach in the north-west, and extends south-easterly through the town of Caerphilly itself and Llanbradach.

It has been a Labour stronghold since its inception in 1918 and has always returned a Labour MP. Wayne David has held the seat since 2001 and is hoping to retain his position this time around.

This year he faces competition from the Conservatives, the Brexit Party and Plaid Cymru - but the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party are not standing, having agreed a 'remain pact' with Plaid in an attempt to maximise the chances of returning a pro-EU MP.

As with every other area in Gwent apart from Monmouth, Caerphilly voted to leave the European Union in 2016 with an estimated 57.6 percent backing Brexit.

Just over 88,000 people live in the constituency, while Caerphilly is the largest town, with just over 41,000 people living there according to the 2011 census.

The Welsh Index of Multiple Deprivation found last week that Caerphilly is home to the third most deprived area in Wales – St James, which contains a large part of the Lansbury Park Estate. The index considered income, employment and health.

The average weekly wage for full-time employees in Caerphilly is £540, while the average weekly earning nationally is around £580.

In August 2019, 4.7 percent of residents in the constituency were estimated to be claiming unemployment benefit, a figure which has fallen from 9.6 percent since 2013. The national average for unemployment is 4.1 percent.

The average house price is £144,000, which is £90,000 below the average cost of a house nationally.

There are also an estimated 2,065 businesses in Caerphilly – up from 1,605 since 2010.

The number of constituents that are aged 65 or older is around 16,325 making up roughly 18.5 percent of the population.

Probably the most recognisable landmark in the area is the 13th century Caerphilly Castle, which stands in the town centre and is the second largest castle in Britain. Although ruined, a large portion of the castle remains, and has been used as a filming location for Doctor Who.

The castle plays host to a popular annual food fair, The Big Cheese, every summer – which relates to the world-famous cheese named after the town. The event regularly attracts tens of thousands.

Caerphilly is also the birthplace of Tommy Cooper, and a statue honouring his memory stands in the Twyn area of the town. And the legendary comedian isn’t the only Welsh icon to come out of Caerphilly, with Wales’ Euro 2020 qualifying hero Aaron Ramsey also growing up in the region.

At a glance:

Population: 88,262

Number of those aged 65 or older: 16,325

Median weekly pay: £540 (UK median £580)

Average house price: £144,000 (UK average £234,000)

Unemployment: 4.7 percent (UK average 4.1 percent)

Number of businesses: 2,065

