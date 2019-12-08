A VOLUNTEER who gives up her time to read to ill or disabled people in Torfaen has encouraged others to take part in the scheme.

Carolyn Laugharne volunteers as a reading companion as part of Torfaen Libraries' 'Read To Me' service.

The service is intended for people who are unable to take part in a shared reading group because they are prevented from doing so by ill health or disability. It sees reading companions visit them weekly, reading aloud to the person on a one to one basis.

The service brings the therapeutic benefits of shared reading and the pleasure of companionship to people in their own homes.

For the past few months Ms Laugharne has been volunteering with the service, giving up an hour each week to read to a woman, Shirley, who has Parkinson’s Disease and rarely leaves home.

She said: “It’s really nice to be able to read to people and I thoroughly enjoy the time I spend with Shirley each week.

“I would like to encourage more people to come forward and sign up as a reading companion, as it can be very enjoyable. It presents an opportunity for you to form new friendships with people who are otherwise socially isolated within their community.”

If you would like to become a reading companion or would like to refer someone you think would benefit from the service, then please contact your local library or email: cwmbran.library@torfaen.gov.uk