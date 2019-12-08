WALES Millennium Centre has announced a new, female-led theatre show by deaf and hearing artists.

Inspired by true events, The Beauty Parade honours the unsung heroes of one of the most unique operations of World War Two.

The Geneva Convention forbade women from engaging in combatant duties, so the Special Operations Executive set about recruiting a top-secret army of civilians including young, French-speaking women from Wales and England.

Award-winning writer Kaite O’Reilly, composer Rebecca Applin and performer and visual language expert Sophie Stone have created this new production that follows a group of ordinary women plucked from obscurity and parachuted behind enemy lines, who became extraordinary saboteurs and silent killers, sworn to secrecy yet tasked with some of the most dangerous missions of the war.

The Beauty Parade incorporates live music, evocative songs, dialogue and visual language and works inclusively between D/deaf and hearing cultures to give a multi-sensory interpretation of this incredible true story.