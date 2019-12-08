AMOR is a snowy-white terrier, just eight months old.

She is a bouncy little girl, and although she is a tiny bit shy, Amor is very affectionate and friendly.

(Amor is a snowy white young princess)

She has lived with children and other dogs and, as she is such a clever little dog and very keen to learn, she would definitely benefit from puppy classes to help her gain in confidence and to grow up into the fabulous little companion she is destined to be.

(Amor is shy but she loves affection)

Amor has been signed over to Newport City Dogs Home, and she has settled in brilliantly, but she really, really doesn't want to spend her first ever Christmas as a homeless dog in kennels.

If you'd like to meet her please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in - no appointment needed.