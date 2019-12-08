LIVERPOOL'S Uefa Champions League defeat of Barcelona was the most popular video on YouTube for UK users in 2019, the video-sharing platform has revealed.

This year's top-trending videos feature a mix of sporting moments, as well as a feud between YouTubers, and TV highlights from The Late Late Show with James Corden and Britain's Got Talent.

Best bits of the 4-0 Liverpool-Barcelona game, posted by BT Sport, has attracted more than 9.8 million views globally since being posted in May.

Make-up and beauty YouTube personality James Charles came second with his No More Lies video, a response to fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

In the music-only category for the UK, British rapper Stormzy's music video for Vossi Bop takes the top spot, with Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande also among the highest-trending.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing's Dianne Buswell has been named the number one breakout creator, based on UK subscribers.

Roya Zeitoune, head of YouTube trending, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), told the PA news agency: "I think the standout feature of this year's lists is variety.

"There's a really interesting mix of established YouTube creators, such as Sidemen, James Charles and Hot Ones, as well as traditional media who are developing content that's perfectly suited for the platform - for example, Sky Sports highlights packages edited specifically for YouTube or viral content from the likes of James Corden."