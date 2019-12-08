TWO years after a fire badly damaged the building, a derelict Abertillery pub has now re-opened as an upmarket yet relaxed bar and restaurant.

The Henrison Inn only opened three weeks ago, in the place of the old Railway Inn on Bridge Street, Abertillery.

Owner Luke Berry, 30, has spent the last five months turning the derelict building into an inclusive venue and hopes that it is going to be an all-round event venue as well as a bar and restaurant.

The Henrison Inn

MORE NEWS:

“We started in July this year and finished in November,” said Mr Berry. “My dad is a builder and he did a lot of the work. I had a vision in my head and he recreated it.”

The Henrison Inn – named after Mr Berry’s two sons, Henry and Harrison – aims to be a new place that Abertillery has not experienced before and according to reviews, this is what people are thinking.

The Henrison Inn

“I tried to create something that Abertillery has never had. We’ve never had a sit-down restaurant or a dedicated wedding venue and this is what we are aiming for.

“The response we have had from people is that it is something that we have needed and we are getting busy already.”

The Henrison Inn

Mr Berry wants people to know that it is a venue first and foremost and not just a bar or a restaurant.

“We have a function room upstairs that can hold 200 people and I think it is perfect for wedding parties.

The Henrison Inn

“We would never alienate anyone. If you want to come in for just a drink – whether that’s coffee or anything else, you can. We’re not just a restaurant.”

There are further plans for the building, with plans to convert the back building into a bed and breakfast, potentially getting licensed to hold wedding ceremonies and some outdoor food huts to combine food and entertainment.

The Henrison Inn

“I want a venue people can afford,” said Mr Berry.

“If we get a wedding licence, then people can use the venue for the whole package, and it would be affordable.

The Henrison Inn

“We have what is possibly the largest beer garden in Abertillery and already have an outdoor entertainment licence. I plan to have some little food huts – whether its for snacks or pizza and people can sit outdoors with entertainment and it will be a family-friendly place.”

The Henrison Inn

It is the second bar that Mr Berry has – having been running Berry’s Bar in Abertillery for the past five years. “Berry’s Bar is not going anywhere. I’m very driven and wanted to expand. My long-term goal is to have five pubs in South Wales.

“Between both bars, I currently employ 25 local people as staff and want to continue to give back to the community.”

The Henrison Inn

Mr Berry has come full circle with The Henrison Inn – as he had his first bar job at the location 14 years ago – when it was known as The Railway Inn.

The Henrison Inn is open seven days a week and bookings are being taken now.

The Henrison Inn

The food is made from high quality local produce.

Facebook: facebook.com/thehenrisoninn

You can call The Henrison Inn to make a booking on 01495239653