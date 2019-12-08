THE royal family have visited Gwent numerous times, but the Queen's only daughter - Princess Anne - has had some of the more unusual visits as she frequented Chepstow to race multiple times.

Here we look at some of the Princess Royal's visits, including her third place finish at Chepstow Racecourse.

(Princess Anne accompanied by Lord lieutenant of Gwent Richard Hanbury Tennison in May 1988)

(Princess Anne after her third place finish on General Joy during the Tintern Handicap Steeplechase at Chepstow Racecourse in April 1988)

(Princess Anne preparing for a race at Chepstow Racecourse in January 1986)

(Princess Anne walking through Chepstow Racecourse in October 1985)

(The Princess Royal meeting Alan Hayward of Chepstow-based engineering consultants Cass Hayward and Partners in November 1986)

(Princess Anne shaking Mrs Parry's hand. Also present are former Mayor of Newport Veronica Brydon, chairman of the Welsh Council of the Missions to Seamen Raymond Cory, Archbishop of Wales and president the Most Rev George Noakes, Vivienne Cory and treasurer Captain John Parry in May 1988)

(The Princess Royal on General Joy (L) during the April 1988 Tintern Handicap Steeplechase at Chepstow Racecourse. She came third)

(The Princess Royal on General Joy in April 1988 at Chepstow Racecourse)

(Princess Anne in action at Chepstow Racecourse in April 1988)