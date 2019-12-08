NEWPORT boasts many independent stores nestled away in side streets throughout the city.

Charles Street, just off Commercial Street in the city centre, has drawn music fans for years.

Diverse Vinyl is sister company of Diverse Music, one of the last remaining independent music stores in South Wales. Its LP mail order department was set up in around April of 1995. This was before the record renaissance, when most new releases were CD-only.

Queues outside Diverse Vinyl on Record Store Day. Picture: Paul Hawkins

They weathered the storm and, with vinyl enjoying a comeback, the store looks stronger than ever. As the tide turned, it became apparent that Diverse was one of the only places in South Wales to buy new releases. Many places had stopped stocking vinyl due to the fall in demand.

With events such as Record Store Day growing in popularity, stores like Diverse lead the way in making sure music aficionados have a place they can trust to stock the latest releases.

Just up the road from Diverse Vinyl is Liverton Opticians.

Liverton Opticians

Recently opened in the heart of the city, the opticians has established a loyal patient base through the team’s hard work and personalised customer service. So much so that Livertons recently won the award for customer service at the 2018 South Wales Argus Business Awards. Having started up with no database this is testament to the commitment of the business and its staff.

With your eyes now sorted, you’ll need to head to Camera Centre UK, which is also on Charles Street.

Since opening in 1977, three generations of experience have gone into making sure that photography enthusiasts across South Wales can get their hands-on whatever gadgets they need.

Cameras, camcorders, telescopes, binoculars and, more recently, drones are all on offer across the company’s two South Wales stores in Newport and Cardiff. Part-exchange deals are also available, so an upgrade is always a possibility if your old camera just isn’t quite cutting it anymore.

On Bridge Street is one of the city’s newer independent businesses. Somewhere seen to be a cut above the rest.

Hounds is a barbershop run and owned by creative director, Paul Monger.

Hounds barbershop

His vision was to combine professional excellence with a dash of distinction and class – something that he wanted to bring to Newport’s current regeneration project.

After teaching English to secondary school pupils for 15 years, Mr Monger decided to go back to his roots. Specialising in all aspects of gents barbering, from traditional hot towel shaves to intricate cuts and fades, where he uses the very best, high-end products from the SKNHEAD LONDON range, he’s confident that he can offer his clients a unique barbering experience.

A business that has been around for a little longer is Arnold’s Lighting and Electrical, located on another of the city’s side streets – Skinner Street.

Arnold’s Lighting & Electrical is the most established, family-run lighting retailer in Newport, South Wales and has proudly been a part of Newport’s high street since 1808.

They have a large variety of lighting on display in our shop to suit all styles as well as an even bigger collection available to order into store from catalogues.

As well as this the store sells bulbs and fittings of all types, offer repairs and do electrical installations.