IF YOU'D rather leave your mark on a property than buy a new-build. If you like to get stuck in rather than have the work done for you. If you've got a spare £1million to spend, then this might be the property for you.

Rightmove are advertising a rare opportunity to purchase a residential development site in Rogiet to convert a range of attractive stone barns to form 10 residential dwellings.

The property comprises a redundant farmstead which extends to approximately 2.28 hectares and lies on the edge of the village. The site is level and is accessed from Caldicot Road and has great transport links to the M4 and M48.

A range of redundant farm buildings including a mixture of steel portal frame, concrete and traditional buildings occupy the site. The proposed development requires the demolition of the existing steel and concrete agricultural buildings to facilitate the conversion of the traditional agricultural buildings.

The site is enveloped by farmland, church and two existing dwellings, giving an established and characterful backdrop.

Eight miles to the west and 11 miles to the east are the larger centres of Chepstow and Newport which provide a range of independent and regional shops along with good schooling and entertainment.

The property benefits from mains water and electricity.

Full planning consent was granted on January 31, 2017 under planning reference DC/2015/01328 for the demolition of the existing modern steel and concrete agricultural buildings and the proposed conversion of existing farm buildings.

Viewing strictly by appointment with the agents: David James & Partners Ltd. Tel: 01453 843720