DO YOU recognise this castle?

How it looked in days past

How it looks today

Last week's Now and Then was the Carnegie Library, Corporation Road, Newport.

Here's what you had to say:

This is the Carnegie Library building, the postcode is NP19 0GS, it’s on the corner of Milner Street and Corporation Road. We run groups for Mums and children from here, everything from breastfeeding support through to mental health support, and child development groups.

It’s a beautiful building inside, recently done up, with a specialist creche and peaceful places for people to take a bit of refuge from the day!

Robin Hales, Newport

The Now and Then is of Carnegie Library, Corporation Road. Also in the Area is St Andrews Primary School and the Flying Start Nursery at the back of the library. There is also the Orb steelworks not far away, also B&Q and Morrison's.

Mrs M Reardon, Newport