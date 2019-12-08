MULTI-PLATINUM selling vocal harmony group The Overtones have announced Welsh singer and songwriter Jay James has joined the band.

The announcement heralds the start of an exciting new era for the group which has had five top 10 albums, nine sold-out UK tours and will now embark on a UK tour this December.

“We will be performing classic songs from yesteryear, favourites from our albums and plenty of surprises,” said Mike Crawshaw.

MORE NEWS:

“Over the last 10 years we’ve learned a thing or two about throwing a Christmas party. people come to our shows to let their hair down, get their spirits up and dance their hearts out.

“We want everyone to leave an Overtones concert with a huge smile on their face and a spring in their step.

“This year will be our best tour yet!”

Former Royal Navy serviceman, Jay James, had enjoyed a varied recording career working with the likes of Booker T Jones, John Legend, Naughty Boy and the Jonas Brothers (among others) before rising to prominence as Simon Cowell’s tip on The X Factor.

Since then, he has continued to record music and perform as well as becoming an established broadcaster.

“We met Jay nine years ago when we all performed on the charity record Songs to Save A Life for the Samaritans, and our paths continuously crossed over the years”, said Darren Everest.

“When we though about a new member joining the band, he was the first, and only, name that came to mind. Everything about Jay says ‘Overtone’”.

For tickets and information head to www.theovertones.tv