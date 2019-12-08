SUPPORT is building behind a campaign to build a statue to Newport's hometown heroine Lady Rhondda - and the Argus is throwing its support behind the call.

The suffragette, real name Margaret Mackworth, is famous for being jailed for attempting to blow up a post box in Risca Road, Newport, as part of the campaign to give women the vote in the early 20th century. Today the site is marked with a blue plaque.

And now a campaign - which has already raised more than £1,000 - is calling for a statue of the woman who is one of the most influential figures in Newport' history to be built.

Julie Nicholas, who is chairwoman of the Statue for Lady Rhondda campaign group, said that the idea came about upon realising that there was no memorial to the suffragette in her home town and successfully crowdfunded for a blue plaque to be put next to the very same postbox on Risca Road she tried to blow up.

Lady Rhondda

As Lady Rhondda grew up in Llanwern House and was heavily involved in both the arts and education, the group believe they have found their perfect spot – the East side of the Millennium Bridge.

“This would place Lady Rhondda on her side of the city, whilst overlooking both the university and the Riverfront Arts Centre,” said Ms Nicholas.

“It would also mean that thousands of pedestrians on their way to Rodney Parade and Friars Walk would pass directly by the statue.

“The council are keen to support us with the campaign and once we have confirmed land ownership, we hope to apply for planning permission very soon”.

Earlier this year Lady Rhondda was one of five influential Welsh women up for public vote for the first-ever statue of a woman in Wales. Ultimately Wales' first black headteacher Berry Campbell was the winner of the vote, but the spark was lit on the campaign for Lady Rhondda to be commemorated in such a fitting way.

The group still have a way to go to meet their target of £100,000 but are confident that they can do it.

“We are very grateful to the South Wales Argus for backing our campaign,” said Ms Nicholas.

Anyone who donates £50 or more will have the reward of adding a name to the statue plinth.

To get involved go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/statue-for-lady-rhondda