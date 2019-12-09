IRISH rockers Inhaler have announced details of UK and European headline dates in early 2020, including a show at Cardiff’s Tramshed on Tuesday, February 18.

The Dublin quartet recently completed a UK and European tour that saw them sell over 7,000 tickets and play to frenzied, sold-out crowds.

They are currently in the US supporting Blossoms, before heading to Mexico, and have announced a new run of dates in the UK for next year.

Kasabian recently announced Inhaler as one of the support acts at their huge hometown show at Leicester’s Victoria Park next summer.

Four friends who formed the band in school, Elijah Hewson, Robert Keatings, Ryan McMahon and Josh Jenkinson bonded over a love of similar groups, taking in The Stone Roses, Joy Division, The Strokes, Depeche Mode, Interpol, Kings of Leon, The Cure and more.

Over a handful of singles, they have amassed a diehard fanbase, with their tracks being streamed more than seven million times.

They make songs about being young and finding your way, music that connects.

“I’m just trying to write about the joy of being alive, being a teenager, and the bad things that can come with that. I don’t like it to be all happy, I don’t like it to be all sad,” said frontman Hewson.