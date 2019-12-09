JUSTICE finally caught up with an 84-year-old paedophile who was jailed for nearly 12 years after he abused four young girls over five decades.

Peter Wyer, of Greenfield Avenue, Newbridge, was convicted of a string of historic sex offences which he first started committing during the 1970s.

At Cardiff Crown Court, prosecutor James Evans read out impact statements detailing the profound effects his crimes have had upon his victims.

One said, “I feel hatred towards him” while another revealed, “I feel dirty by what he did to me”.

A third victim told how she suffered from “flashbacks” of the abuse.

Wyer was convicted of 11 counts of indecent assault on a girl and one of a sexual assault on a girl.

He admitted eight of the offences and was found guilty of the other four charges by a jury following a trial.

Byron Broadstock, for Wyer, said there was little he could say in mitigation on behalf of his client after being convicted of such crimes.

He told Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke: “There were significant admissions made by the defendant and he admitted sexually abusing all four of his victims.

“Serving time in prison is difficult at any time of life but it will be particularly difficult at his age. He is the architect of his own misfortune.

“It may sound hollow, but he wishes to say through me that he is deeply sorry for the offences he has committed.”

Judge Lloyd-Clarke told Wyer: “You are an offender of particular concern. It is obvious that only an immediate term of custody is appropriate.”

The defendant was jailed for a total of 11 years and nine months.

He must register as a sex offender for life and was made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.