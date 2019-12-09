A CWMBRAN primary school has been rated ‘Excellent’ in all five categories of their recent Estyn report.

Following an Estyn inspection in September 2019, Woodlands Community Primary School has scored 'excellent' in all five inspection categories, greatly improving on their positive inspection back in 2014.

Categories include:

Standards

Wellbeing and attitudes to learning

Teaching and learning experiences

Care, support and guidance

Leadership and management

Woodlands Primary School is a community school in a mainly residential area of Thornhill in Cwmbran, in the county borough of Torfaen.

Woodlands Community Primary celebrating their Estyn report

The school opened in September 2006 following the amalgamation of Woodland Nursery and Infant School with Woodland Junior School.

Headteacher, Jaci Bates, has been in post since the school opened and said that staff at the school are “over the moon” with the achievement.

"At Woodlands we are very fortunate to have a fantastic team of people dedicated to ensuring that each and every child makes good progress with their wellbeing and learning.

"The Estyn report recognises the outstanding work that goes on each day at the school and highlights the many strengths, particularly in relation to nurturing relationships, strong teaching, an exciting curriculum and nigh standards of achievement".

Estyn said pupils receive a broad, balanced and exciting curriculum that meets the needs of all pupils. The school also benefits from very strong and highly effective leadership.

Chief officer for education services in Torfaen, Dermot McChrystal said: "This is a wonderful inspection report and everyone involved should be incredibly proud.

"Inspectors were clearly impressed with each pupils approach towards learning, with many becoming highly competent mathematicians.

"It's also refreshing to learn that by the end of Year 6, nearly all pupils are keen problem solvers, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) areas.

"Woodlands Primary has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Pupils, parents and teachers should all be very proud of what has been achieved collectively within the school".

The school received only one recommendation for future school improvement which was to refine pupils' skills in spelling and grammar, to secure greater accuracy when writing, in particular for pupils who are more able.

A copy of the full Estyn Inspection report for Woodlands Primary School can be found at https://www.estyn.gov.wales/provider/woodlands-community-primary-school