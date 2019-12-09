THE climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Return of the Jedi, will be presented live in concert across the UK for the first time with a live symphony orchestra performing its iconic score live on the big screen.

Following on from the UK premiere at the Royal Albert Hall in London in October 2020, the concert will tour through November with dates in Nottingham, Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield, Bath, Manchester and Birmingham before finishing up in Glasgow.

The film will be projected onto a huge ultra-HD screen, while the symphony orchestra on stage bring to life the stunning music of Oscar winner, John Williams.

Since the release of the first movie over 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, ground-breaking special effects and iconic music scores.

Return of the Jedi sees Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and co joined by Jabba the Hutt, Yoda and the Ewoks in an adventure across the galaxy as Darth Vader prepares to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance.

Legendary composer Williams is well-known for scoring all nine of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score.

His scores for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens each were nominated for Oscars for Best Original Score.

The show and will be performing at St David’s Hall in Cardiff on November 10, 2020.

For more information about tickets go to disneytickets.co.uk