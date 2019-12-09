A BLACKWOOD band are reaching heights they could only dream of already - despite only being together for a matter of months.

Super Marine is comprised of Rhys Davis, Jay Price, Dan Barrell and Matt Davies.

They released their debut single Decadent Flowers in October and it has already passed 40,000 streams.

MORE NEWS:

Speaking on the single, Matt Davies said: "It feels amazing but strange. To think that in July, nobody knew about us. We're blown away by the reception its had. The support and feedback the single has been given is out of this world and we're so thankful for everyone that has listened to the song.

"We’d like to thank Adam Walton, Bethan Elfyn, Janice Long and the BBC Radio Wales team for their support and everyone else who’s played the track around the world."

Decadent Flowers showcases the band's anthemic pop-rock sound.

Super Marine only announced themselves as a band at the start of August and yet their first hometown show at Blackwood Miners Institute sold out, making them the first local band to sell the venue out since the Manic Street Preachers.

Rhys Davis said: "It was an incredible night and one we’ll never forget. To have such a big crowd at our first hometown show and hear them singing Decadent Flowers back to us was such a great feeling. To think that we’re the first local band to sell-out The Miners’ since The Manic Street Preachers back in the day is crazy. It won’t be the last time we play this iconic venue that's for sure. There's no better feeling in the world than playing to a home crowd."

On the origins of the band, Jay Price explained how he and Rhys had been in various casual projects together and had been best friends since the age of 14. Super Marine became a band after Rhys found Dan and then a mutual friend suggested Matt. They met up for a night of beers and curry and Super Marine was born.

Super Marine have big plans for 2020 as they prepare for more new music, touring the UK.

The band said: "We'll be focusing on writing some new music and planning ahead for the future. But most importantly next year is all about playing to new fans, making new friends around the UK and having a blast."

Catch Super Marines live at LePub on Saturday, February 1.