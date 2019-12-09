PUPILS at two Gwent schools have developed picture books to help children understand their emotions and lead healthy lives.

The Elephant in the Room, which aims to help children understand their feelings over the loss of elderly family members or friends, has been created by pupils at Georgetown primary School in Tredegar, working alongside the Ffrind i Mi intergenerational project.

The pupils worked with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, the Gwent Regional Partnership, and Petra Publishing to produce the book, which explores how to help children cope with their feelings of loss by keeping the channels of communication open and using simple, plain language.

Another book, The Colossal Cat, has been written with pupils from Pantside Primary School in Newbridge which tells the story of Colin the Cat who realises he needs to make drastic changes to his diet and lifestyle if he wants to be happy and healthy again.

The book aims to help families to sensitively explore issues that may cause obesity and inspire them to lead healthier lives.

These two titles follow Billy the Superhero, a book written and developed by local children in 2018 that aimed to introduce the topic of health and social care to other children across Gwent and beyond and encourage children to think about a career in the sector.

As with Billy the Superhero these titles will be shared with libraries, schools and GP surgeries across Gwent and beyond.

Both books will be officially launched on Thursday December 19 at Llanhilleth Miner’s Institute and will be available to order from Petra Publishing with all money raised going towards future titles.