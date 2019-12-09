NHS staff in Wales will be able to claim two free Uber trips to get to and from work, or two £10 Uber Eats meals, over the Christmas period.

The transport firm is running the promotion while public transport becomes limited during the Christmas week (December 23-27).

“We all know someone who works tirelessly over Christmas to keep the NHS running and this is our way of saying thank you," Uber's Jamie Underwood said.

For the third year, we’re offering NHS doctors, nurses and support staff a helping hand to get to and from work at Christmas time.

"This year, it’s fantastic to extend the offer to provide a free meal to help make those shifts a little easier."

Anyone with an NHS email address is eligible for the promotion.

To claim, and to read the full terms and conditions, visit www.uber.com/nhs and register by 9am on Friday December 20.