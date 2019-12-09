AFTER a hugely successful 2019 Edinburgh Festival, Paul McCaffrey is back with a properly funny stand up show at the Glee Club in Cardiff on Wednesday, March 4.

The show sees him struggle to get to grips with being spied on by the Chinese through his new phone, married life and how he ruined his honeymoon, idiotic self-help books that keep getting recommended to him, and setting fire to his oven gloves.

Paul has recently appeared on major UK tours with two of Britain’s foremost stand-ups, Sean Lock and Kevin Bridges – playing to more than half a million people in arenas and theatres to great critical acclaim.

He has also been the support act for Michael McIntyre, John Bishop and Lee Mack. In Spring 2020, he’ll be hitting the road again, but in his own right this time – with the hilarious new show Lemon.

An award-winning comedian (Latitude New Act of the Year, London Paper/Soho Theatre London Comic Competition), Paul is one of the most in-demand headliners at all the major UK comedy clubs.

He has performed seven critically acclaimed Edinburgh shows, as well as major music festivals such as Reading, Leeds, V Festival, Bestival and Latitude.

TV-wise, Paul has starred in BBC3’s Impractical Jokers and Russel Howard’s Good News, and Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central. An accomplished radio presenter and guest, he has recently co-hosted Rock ‘n’ Roll Football on Absolute Radio, as well as talkSPORT’s The Warm Up with Matt Forde.

For tickets head to www.glee.co.uk/cardiff