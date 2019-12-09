FROM dry turkey, soggy sprouts and roast potatoes that are finally ready an hour after everyone's finished eating - cooking a full Christmas dinner with all the trimmings is hard work.

However, help is at hand.

Gwent chef Emma Evans, owner of Fit Food, has launched her special Christmas Lunch Box which offers a full Christmas dinner, including a full succulent roast turkey, stuffing, honey roast parsnips, pigs in blankets and roast potatoes.

Speaking about the inspiration behind her latest venture, Mrs Evans said: “The reason I have decided to offer this service this year is because I have so many requests for help about cooking a stress-free Christmas lunch and how to do it. So what better way to help people relax and enjoy the big day with their family than doing the hard work for them.”

She added: “It will mean that more people can get into the party spirit without the worry both prior to and on the day.”

At a cost of £25 per person and a minimum order of two persons, the full menu includes: Roast turkey, sausage and herb stuffing, chipolata wrapped in pancetta (pigs in blankets), cranberry sauce, honey roast parsnips and carrots, red cabbage with port and thyme, roast potatoes cooked in goose fat, buttered sprouts with bacon and chestnuts and homemade gravy.

All the food is pre-cooked and just needs to be reheated according to instructions. There is also a dessert platter for £25 which includes meringue nests with Cointreau cream and winter fruits, brandy brownies and mini mince pies. Everything is all pre-portioned.

Boxes can be picked up by customers on December 24 in Caerleon.

In 2014, Ms Evans launched the Healthy Food Delivery Box, offering a nourishing, home cooked meal delivered to homes within a 20-mile radius of Newport.

Meals are prepared by Ms Evans - who during her career has cooked for members of the Royal family - using fresh local ingredients.

She also set up the Secret Supper Clwb of regular live cookery events at quirky venues in South Wales. Often featuring guest chefs, dinner and live music, these events explore themes such as cooking with unusual meats, matching food with wine and creating inspired sharing boards.

Contact Ms Evans via email info@fitfoodpreparation.co.uk, Facebook @fitfoodprep1 or Instagram @emfitfoodie to place an order.